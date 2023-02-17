Gisele Bündchen sways to 'Balança Pema' after Tom Brady split

Gisele Bündchen, who has been a Brazilian model for over two decades, dropped a new dance video on Instagram with her choreographer, Justin Neto.

Bündchen and Neto are swiftly swaying their hips to a popular Marisa Monte song titled Balança Pema.

In this new video, Tom Brady's ex-wife captioned the Instagram post with “Getting in the mood for carnival!”





The 42-year-old Brazilian model is no exception when it comes to getting in the spirit of Carnival.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel seems energetic and enthusiastic after finalizing her divorce with NFL star Tom Brady in October 2022.

For the unversed, Brazilian Carnival is a five-day long celebration of the beginning of Catholic Lent leading up to Ash Wednesday.

Attendees can be seen wearing bright and beautiful costumes in addition to showing off their best samba moves.

Even in 2022 when many events around the world were experiencing attendance shortages due to COVID-19 effects, Carnival’s attendance was around 1.2 million in its entirety.