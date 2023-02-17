 
Sci-Tech
Friday Feb 17 2023
By
TDTech desk

WhatsApp working on 'exciting feature' for business community

By
TDTech desk

Friday Feb 17, 2023

A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is placed on the keyboard in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. — Reuters
A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is placed on the keyboard in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. — Reuters

Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on yet another exciting feature, and this time, for the business community, WaBetaInfo reported Friday. 

The instant messaging app keeps bringing new updates and features for its users for a smooth and better experience. 

This new update will be rolled out through the Google Play Beta Program. WhatsApp will bring the version up to 2.23.4.14. 

It is bringing communities to the WhatsApp Business app in a future update, making it easier to manage related groups together.

Through this app, users will be able to create, manage and use communities for the business version of the app. However, this app is still under development and not yet ready to be released to the beta testers. 

This feature was announced by Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook in November last year, however, it couldn't be released for businesses all over the world due to political reasons. 

— WaBetaInfo
— WaBetaInfo 

The screenshot above shows that the business tab — which was introduced last year — will not be removed. However, a new entry point for communities will be added to the app menu in a future update.

"When users open 'Communities' right within this menu, they will be able to view the list of all the communities they created and joined in the past, including all their subgroups and community announcement groups," said the app tracking website. 

Moreover, this will also allow businesses to create a new community in this section as happens on the customer app.

This feature will be announced later. 

More From Sci-Tech:

Microsoft-backed OpenAI to let users customise ChatGPT

Microsoft-backed OpenAI to let users customise ChatGPT
Japan's halts H3 flagship rocket launch moments before lift off

Japan's halts H3 flagship rocket launch moments before lift off
Elon Musk closes two Twitter offices in India

Elon Musk closes two Twitter offices in India
Memecoins soar after Musk names his dog new Twitter CEO

Memecoins soar after Musk names his dog new Twitter CEO
'Someone else' could be running Twitter this year, says Elon Musk

'Someone else' could be running Twitter this year, says Elon Musk
WhatsApp announces four new features

WhatsApp announces four new features
US says no sign three downed aerial objects were Chinese or spying

US says no sign three downed aerial objects were Chinese or spying
How to use AI to transform your business

How to use AI to transform your business

As brain implants become common, how will our 'neurodata' be protected?

As brain implants become common, how will our 'neurodata' be protected?
Amazon's Zoox robotaxis hit the roads

Amazon's Zoox robotaxis hit the roads
What new interesting feature is WhatsApp working on?

What new interesting feature is WhatsApp working on?
In a first, Saudi Arabia to send woman into space

In a first, Saudi Arabia to send woman into space