 
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Feb 15 2023
By
TDTech desk

WhatsApp announces four new features

By
TDTech desk

Wednesday Feb 15, 2023

The representational image showing WhatsApp logo on a smart phone. — AFP/File
The representational image showing WhatsApp logo on a smart phone. — AFP/File 

Meta-owned WhatsApp, which is always making the application's usage better for users, has just announced four new features for Android, WaBetaInfo reported Wednesday. 

The four new features are document captions, longer group subjects and descriptions, the ability to share up to 100 media, and avatars. These features are now available to all users having the latest version of WhatsApp.

The messaging app announced these features to offer users a better experience when connecting with their loved ones. 

—WaBetaInfo
—WaBetaInfo 

Let's take a look at the new features

Document caption

Users can not attach a caption when they share a document with a friend, acquaintance or colleague. This will help them to describe the document when sending it. 

This feature is available to everyone who installs the latest version of WhatsApp for Android. 

Longer group subjects and descriptions

Many users are added to a lot of work-related or studies-related groups and they sometimes get confused between the groups. 

This feature will allow users to describe groups by choosing a longer subject and description. 

Share up to 100 media

Users often faced issues when sending media as the limit was only up to 30, however, they can now send up to 100 photos and videos within the chats. 

This makes it easier for users to share entire albums with friends or family.

Create personalised avatars

Creating an avatar allows users to better express themselves when chatting with a friend or family member. They can either use it as a sticker or profile picture. 

This feature was earlier released and was available to all users, however, WhatsApp highlighted it in the official changelog so that users who were not familiar with it can access it. 

If you are unable to access any of these features, you should wait for a future update as they are being released to more people very soon. 

More From Sci-Tech:

'Someone else' could be running Twitter this year, says Elon Musk

'Someone else' could be running Twitter this year, says Elon Musk
US says no sign three downed aerial objects were Chinese or spying

US says no sign three downed aerial objects were Chinese or spying
How to use AI to transform your business

How to use AI to transform your business

As brain implants become common, how will our 'neurodata' be protected?

As brain implants become common, how will our 'neurodata' be protected?
Amazon's Zoox robotaxis hit the roads

Amazon's Zoox robotaxis hit the roads
What new interesting feature is WhatsApp working on?

What new interesting feature is WhatsApp working on?
In a first, Saudi Arabia to send woman into space

In a first, Saudi Arabia to send woman into space
An overview of new, upcoming WhatsApp updates, features

An overview of new, upcoming WhatsApp updates, features

South Korea aims to join AI race as startup Rebellions launches new chip

South Korea aims to join AI race as startup Rebellions launches new chip
Google cautions against 'hallucinating' chatbots, report says

Google cautions against 'hallucinating' chatbots, report says
What does ChatGPT know about top Pakistani politicians?

What does ChatGPT know about top Pakistani politicians?
Much-anticipated WhatsApp feature under development

Much-anticipated WhatsApp feature under development