PSL 2023: Imad Wasim vows to keep fighting after Karachi Kings' third consecutive loss

Imad Wasim talking to the press after Karachi Kings lost to Quetta Gladiators on February 18,2023.— reporter

KARACHI: Despite losing three games on the trot, Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim has vowed that they will not give up and will keep on fighting till the end.

Talking to the media after their third consecutive loss, Wasim said: "We played poor cricket."

"We made mistakes which cost us in all three matches."

Karachi lost by six runs while chasing a 168-run target against Quetta Gladiators in Karachi. It was the Kings' third consecutive defeat in Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.



However, he said that "as a captain, I am not under pressure at all. Whether we lose or win, I can assure you that we are not going to give up till we are knocked out of the tournament."

After the loss against Quetta, Karachi Kings have now lost 13 matches out of the last 14 they have played in PSL. In PSL 7, under the captaincy of Babar Azam, they lost nine out of 10 matches.

Wasim credited Kiwi batter Martin Guptill for taking the match away from them after their bowlers reduced Gladiators to 92-5 in 14.5 overs.

"I will definitely give credit to Guptill. He played too well and took the match away from us," he said.

The Kings skipper added that their focus now is to win their upcoming matches and make a comeback. "Good teams make comebacks in tough times. We will try our best to qualify for playoffs," he added.



'No issue' with Amir's aggression

The left-hander defended pacer Muhammad Amir and said aggression comes in heated moments. "A fast bowler should be aggressive. I don't think he does anything intentionally, it happens in heated moments," said Wasim.

He added that as far as the match officials do not object to his aggression, he does not have an issue with it.

Amir suffered immense criticism for showing aggression against youngsters like Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.

In a tv show, former all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi also highlighted Amir's on-field behaviour. Afridi shared that he talked to Amir and asked him to reduce his aggression and focus on the game.

It must be noted here that the Kings will next meet Lahore Qalandars in a high-octane contest in Karachi today.