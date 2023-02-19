Austin Butler fondly recalls working with Quentin Tarantino, ‘we love making movies!’

Austin Butler has nabbed major awards this year for his outstanding performance in Elvis. However, the actor has revealed that it was his dream to work with the legendary filmmaker, Quentin Tarantino.

Butler, 31, had a small role in Tarantino’s 2019 film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood where he played a member of Charles Manson’s cult.

Appearing on YouTube talk show Hot Ones, Butler said, “I’ve talked a lot about how much Quentin meant to me. It was always my dream to work with him."

However, little did he know that he was in for a treat as Tarantino and his crew apparently had some ritual while filming.

Butler starred in the film opposite Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, shared, “It was always my dream to work with him. We’re on set and he says, ‘OK, we got it. We’re going to do one more. You know why?”

“And the entire crew screams, ‘Because we love making movies!’ And the first time you’re there, you’re not in on it. So Brad, Leo, everybody is like, ‘Because we love making movies!’” he added.

Butler further said Quentin’s joyful approach to filmmaking has stood out for him as other experiences have lacked a sense of fun.

“With Quentin, that was so cool because it just changes the atoms in the room. And then the next time that ‘We love making movies!’ happens, you’re in on it.

“So every crew new member or actor or whomever, suddenly they’re part of the tribe at that point, saying ‘We love making movies!’.”

Butler is nominated for Best Actor Oscars for playing Elvis Presley in the 2022 biopic film.