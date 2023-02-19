 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Austin Butler fondly recalls working with Quentin Tarantino, ‘we love making movies!’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 19, 2023

Austin Butler fondly recalls working with Quentin Tarantino, ‘we love making movies!’
Austin Butler fondly recalls working with Quentin Tarantino, ‘we love making movies!’

Austin Butler has nabbed major awards this year for his outstanding performance in Elvis. However, the actor has revealed that it was his dream to work with the legendary filmmaker, Quentin Tarantino.

Butler, 31, had a small role in Tarantino’s 2019 film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood where he played a member of Charles Manson’s cult.

Appearing on YouTube talk show Hot Ones, Butler said, “I’ve talked a lot about how much Quentin meant to me. It was always my dream to work with him."

However, little did he know that he was in for a treat as Tarantino and his crew apparently had some ritual while filming.

Butler starred in the film opposite Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, shared, “It was always my dream to work with him. We’re on set and he says, ‘OK, we got it. We’re going to do one more. You know why?”

“And the entire crew screams, ‘Because we love making movies!’ And the first time you’re there, you’re not in on it. So Brad, Leo, everybody is like, ‘Because we love making movies!’” he added.

Butler further said Quentin’s joyful approach to filmmaking has stood out for him as other experiences have lacked a sense of fun.

“With Quentin, that was so cool because it just changes the atoms in the room. And then the next time that ‘We love making movies!’ happens, you’re in on it.

“So every crew new member or actor or whomever, suddenly they’re part of the tribe at that point, saying ‘We love making movies!’.”

Butler is nominated for Best Actor Oscars for playing Elvis Presley in the 2022 biopic film.

More From Entertainment:

Berlinale film charts Boris Becker’s career from ‘boom boom’ to bust

Berlinale film charts Boris Becker’s career from ‘boom boom’ to bust
EXO’s Baekhyun’s interaction with Stray Kids goes viral

EXO’s Baekhyun’s interaction with Stray Kids goes viral
Amy Robach 'GMA3' replace taking temporary off

Amy Robach 'GMA3' replace taking temporary off
Meghan Markle returns to social media amid reports of new project?

Meghan Markle returns to social media amid reports of new project?
Kanye West takes shot at another pap outside police station

Kanye West takes shot at another pap outside police station

Priyanka Chopra treats fans with rare glimpse of baby Malti, ‘days like this’

Priyanka Chopra treats fans with rare glimpse of baby Malti, ‘days like this’

Adele and Ed Sheeran decline royal invitation to perform at King Charles’ coronation

Adele and Ed Sheeran decline royal invitation to perform at King Charles’ coronation

Netflix ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2: Bens Barnes’ Darkling to get ‘very gaslighty’

Netflix ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2: Bens Barnes’ Darkling to get ‘very gaslighty’
'Ant-Man' star Paul Rudd calls matching Jonathan Majors size: 'Pointless'

'Ant-Man' star Paul Rudd calls matching Jonathan Majors size: 'Pointless'
Jack Nicholson 'secret daughter' breaks silence

Jack Nicholson 'secret daughter' breaks silence
Judi Dench shares update on 'deteriorating eyesight'

Judi Dench shares update on 'deteriorating eyesight'
German director 'sacked' after dog poo attack on critic's face

German director 'sacked' after dog poo attack on critic's face