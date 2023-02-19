Pakistan’s Nida Dar equals world record

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar celebrates after claiming a wicket in during the Group B T20 women's World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at Boland Park in Paarl on February 19, 2023. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

PAARL: Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar equalled a world record Sunday as she and fellow spin bowlers kept a tight clamp on the West Indian batters in a Women's T20 World Cup match at Paarl's Boland Park.

The West Indies, playing their last group match, were restricted to 116 for six in their 20 overs.

Dar took two for 13 in four overs of accurate off-spin to equal former West Indies player Anisa Mohammed's record of 125 wickets in women's T20 internationals.

The batters found it difficult to score quickly on a slow pitch and there were only nine boundaries in the innings.

The West Indies got off to a solid start, reaching 73 for one in the 13th over, but were unable to accelerate in the later overs.

It was a bitter-sweet day for Dar, as West Indies eventually beat Pakistan by three runs at to finish their group fixtures with two wins out of four.

Dar, while batting, scored 27 in Pakistan's reply but couldn't take her team to victory.

The batters found it difficult to score quickly on a slow pitch and there were only nine boundaries in the West Indies innings and eight when Pakistan batted.

Pakistan were always behind the required run rate but scored three boundaries in the last over to finish with 113 for five.

The result ensured that England, with three wins in three matches, qualified for the semi-finals.

Pakistan still have a mathematical chance of making the last-four if they can beat England in their final match and India, currently second on the Group Two table, slip up against Ireland, who have yet to win a match.