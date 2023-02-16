Pakistan celebrates Muneeba's century in T20 World Cup

Muneeba Ali photographed during the thrilling match against Ireland on February 15, 2023. — PCB

Following the smashing play by Muneeba Ali against Ireland as the Pakistani batter scored the first century (102 runs) of the Women’s T20 World Cup in Newlands, Cape Town on Wednesday, Pakistani cricket fans are heaping praises on the young cricketer.

The slightly-built Muneeba had not previously scored a half-century in 44 T20 internationals although she made a one-day international hundred against the same opponents in Lahore last November.

However, her recent performance — termed “clinical” by Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof — has given the country full of cricket fans all the more reason to be jubilant, taking the Pakistan Super League (PSL)-induced cricket fever to a new pitch altogether.

In all this, the most heartening development has been seeing how the country has taken a shine to its women’s cricket team, despite the fact that, for several years, cricket was not considered a “woman’s sport.”

When the first-ever women’s cricket match was played in the country, the team faced challenges and outright threats from all quarters.

As these athletes pushed forward, overcoming every roadblock — of which there were many — the country first thawed under the heat of women’s passion for the much-loved game, and has finally come to own and stand by them.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), since yesterday, has posted several congratulatory messages on its Twitter handle, in effect showing its complete support for the country’s women national side.

It has also highlighted Muneeba’s win emphatically and has been in the foreground of celebrating her success.



The country’s cricket fans are just as delighted, with people terming Muneeba’s performance as “sensational,” “rocking” and “terrific”.

One user took to the microblogging platform to celebrate her victory by writing: “History in Cape Town! Muneeba Ali becomes the first Pakistan batter to score a 100 in Women's T20Is and only the 6th woman in the world to do it in T20 World Cups. Her century takes Pakistan to 165, their highest ever total in the tournament history.”

Even UN Women Pakistan took to Twitter to laud Muneeba’s success, writing: “Women in sport defy gender stereotypes and social norms & make inspiring role models. Muneeba Ali, is just the sixth woman to score a century in the T20 World Cup. More power to you Muneeba. Keep shining!”



