 
sports
Monday Feb 20 2023
By
SDSports Desk

PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi win toss and put Quetta Gladiators to bat first

By
SDSports Desk

Monday Feb 20, 2023

A photograph of the toss between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi ahead of their match during the Pakistan Super League 2023 in Karachi on February 20, 2023. — PTVSports/Screengrab
In the ninth match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi today, Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and opted to bowl against Quetta Gladiators.

This match is significant to both Quetta and Peshawar since both teams have two points each after two games and are slotted at the fourth and fifth positions on the points table, respectively.

However, the winner of today’s match will jump to the second position on the table.

Playing XIs

Peshawar: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Jimmy Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal and Sufyan Muqeem.

Quetta: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hafeez, Odean Smith, Iftikhar Ahmed, Martin Guptill, Wahid Bangulzai, Jason Roy and Qais Ahmed.

More to follow...

