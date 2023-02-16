PSL 2023: Naseem Shah fined for wearing ‘wrong helmet’

Quetta's Naseem Shah photographed wearing the BPL helmet during the match on February 15, 2023. — Twitter/ File

During the third match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday, Quetta Gladiators' Naseem Shah wore the wrong helmet, which led to the bowler being fined by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Naseem was fined 10% of the match fee for wearing the wrong helmet during the game in which his side lost by nine wickets to the home side.

The right-arm pacer has been penalised under PCB's Code of Conduct.

Naseem, who was bowled by the star of the match Ihsanullah, wore Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Comilla Victorians' helmet.

It must be noted that the 20-year-old pacer had represented the side in the BPL 2023 before the PSL 8.

Put to bat first, the Gladiators were bowled out for a paltry 110 runs before the home side chased down the target in 13.3 overs, thanks to Ihsanullah's five-wicket haul and a brilliant knock of 78 runs from Rilee Rossouw.

Impressive Rossouw brought up his eighth PSL 50 off 33 balls to help Sultans finish off the job with the bat. He scored 78 not-out off just 42 balls laced with nine boundaries and three maximums.

However, the day belonged to Ihsanullah as the 20-year-old bowler took five wickets to help Sultans bowl out Gladiators for 110. Ihsanullah shined brightly with his speedy deliveries and bagged back-to-back wickets to dominate in just his second match of his debut PSL season. He claimed five wickets and conceded just 12 runs in his four overs.