Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
NKNadeem Kausar

Balochistan minister accused of Barkhan murders arrested

By
NKNadeem Kausar

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Balochistan Minister for Construction and Communications Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran. — Facebook/Sardarkhetran
QUETTA: Balochistan Minister for Construction and Communications Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran Wednesday was arrested in his alleged connection with the gruesome murder of three people, the police said — as the bullet-riddled bodies were found in a well in the Barkhan district.

"Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran is accused of murdering three people and that is why he has been taken into custody," police said, as the protesters continued their sit-in for the second consecutive day in Quetta demanding justice.

Muhammad Marri, the man whose three family members were murdered, has accused Khetran of keeping his five other family members in a "private jail".

Late Tuesday night, the police had also raided the minister's residence to recover Marri's five children and sealed roads leading to Khetran's house in Quetta's Patel Bagh. 

When the pressure grew on the police, they registered a case against unknown persons under Sections 34 (doing any act with intention of causing harm to any person), 202 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), and 302 (qatl-i-amd) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

More to follow...

