 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop gets its first A.I idol dating scandal

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

K-pops first A.I idol dating scandal
K-pop's first A.I idol dating scandal 

K-pop now has its first A.I idol dating scandal between Seung from Superkind and Zena from Mave:. A recent clip went viral where Seung reacts to Mave:’s debut song Pandora.

K-pop is venturing more and more into the metaverse, getting more bold with the idea of A.I and virtual concepts. Many idols are taking part in this development with the group Boys Planet collaborating with The Sandbox to create a more interactive method for fans to enjoy the show and Blackpink’s collaboration with PUBG to create a virtual concert.

Superkind is one of the groups that will have A.I members along with real ones. The group will have a total of five ordinary members and 5 who are A.I, with Seung being one of the newest ones. Mave: on the other hand, are comprised of A.I members only.

In a recent video, Seung was shown reacting to Mave:'s debut song Pandora, where he drops his lollipop in shock while watching the music video. In response, fans started teasing the idol saying Mave:’s Zena would treat him to dinner. The A.I idol flushed in response to which fans began to jokingly compete with Zena for his attention. 

More From Entertainment:

Korean film 'Unlocked' charts high but receives mixed reviews

Korean film 'Unlocked' charts high but receives mixed reviews
Will Smith pokes fun at himself on Tik Tok as recalls 2022 Oscars slapgate

Will Smith pokes fun at himself on Tik Tok as recalls 2022 Oscars slapgate

French fashion house names Louise Trotter as new creative designer

French fashion house names Louise Trotter as new creative designer
K-pop group Apink set to have have first comeback with five members

K-pop group Apink set to have have first comeback with five members
'The Last of Us' creator shares part 2 of game influenced creative process

'The Last of Us' creator shares part 2 of game influenced creative process
Camilla ‘made an excellent’ recovery from Covid

Camilla ‘made an excellent’ recovery from Covid
'Succession' star Jeremy Strong breaks silence on Brian Cox comments

'Succession' star Jeremy Strong breaks silence on Brian Cox comments
Oscar boss puts 'plan in action' to stop 'slapgate' controversies

Oscar boss puts 'plan in action' to stop 'slapgate' controversies

Brooklyn Beckham pancake challenge to dad David Beckham urges fans to react

Brooklyn Beckham pancake challenge to dad David Beckham urges fans to react
Elle Magazine releases statement after excluding BTS members from issue

Elle Magazine releases statement after excluding BTS members from issue
Netflix swings axe on 'Mindhunter 3', David Fincher confirms

Netflix swings axe on 'Mindhunter 3', David Fincher confirms
Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney record song together

Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney record song together