Prince Harry, Fergie 'talked over each other' to train Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Sarah Ferguson gave Meghan Markle strict instructions ahead of meeting Queen Elizabeth II.



The ‘Suits’ star, who knew nothing about curtsy, was guided towards gracefully greeting Her Majesty.

Explaining the incident, Harry pens in memoir ‘Spare’: “I asked if she knew how to curtsy. She said she thought so. But she also couldn’t tell if I was serious. You’re about to meet the Queen. I know, but it’s your grandma. But she’s the Queen.”

Harry then recalls meeting Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

“We pulled into the driveway, drove across the gravel, parked next to the big green box hedge. Fergie came outside, somewhat aflutter, and said: Do you know how to curtsy? Meg shook her head. Fergie demonstrated once. Meg imitated her.”

He adds: “There wasn’t time for a more advanced tutorial. We couldn’t keep Granny waiting. As we walked towards the door Fergie and I both leaned into Meg, whispering quick reminders. When you first meet the Queen it’s Your Majesty. Thereafter it’s just Ma’am. Rhymes with ham. Just, whatever you do, don’t talk over her, we both said, talking over each other.”