A screen grab from a video provided by the author.

Hindu individuals caught red-handed for vandalising banners.

Sikhs urge G-20 FMs to visit "Widow Colony" of Delhi.

Modi's involvement is backed in BBC documentary, video shows.

AUSTRALIA: Within days of the Indian foreign minister's high-profile visit to Australia, a video is making rounds on social media with the "Khalistan" Flag raised at Indian Consulate in Brisbane.

In the video, G-20 foreign ministers have been urged to visit New Delhi's "Widow Colony" inhibited by hundreds of Sikhs who were gang raped by Hindu supremacists in the aftermath of Indira Gandhi's assassination in November 1984.



While Indian officials have been accusing the pro-Khalistan Sikhs of vandalising Hindu Temples in Canada and Australia, the allegation is so far unsubstantiated and without any evidence.

However, both in Canada and Australia, right-wing Hindu individuals have been caught red-handed on camera and reported to the authorities for vandalising the banners of Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and Khalistan Referendum.

Urging the G-20 foreign ministers to make time and visit the "Widow Colony" of Delhi during their upcoming trip to India on March 1-2, videos circulating on social media claim "successive Indian regimes of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have massacred the religious minorities in India with complete impunity. While Congress committed Genocide of Sikhs in November 1984, BJP's hands are soaked with the blood of Muslims from 1992 Babri Masjid to 2002 Gujrat pogroms in which PM Modi's direct and active involvement is substantiated in recent BBC documentary".

Foreign ministers of the G-20 countries are due to be in Delhi on March 1 and 2 to attend the ministerial summit.

The infamous "Widow Colony" of Delhi, at one time, had over 2000 Sikh widows who had been gang-raped and their male family members were necklaced to death by Hindu mobs during November 1984 Sikh Genocide.

According to the Nanavati Commission report, the death squads that perpetrated the carnage, mayhem and rape upon Sikh women and men were led by Congress leader "Bhagat" and BJP leader Ram Jain, a close associate of BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee who later became PM of India.

From the issue of vandalising of Hindu temples and Bhindranwale banners in Australia-Canada to the raising of Khalistan flags at Indian consulates, the issue of Khalistan is creating visible diplomatic tension between India and its long-time trade partners.

While India has been demanding a crackdown on the Khalistan Referendum, Australia, Canada and other western democracies are firmly standing their ground on the issue of allowing the Khalistan Referendum as peaceful freedom of expression.

Just a few days ago, Canada's Deputy High Commissioner to India Amanda Strohon point blank defended allowing the Khalistan Referendum voting in Canada as freedom of expression.