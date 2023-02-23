Reference filed in SJC against Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi. — Supreme Court website

ISLAMABAD: A reference has been filed against Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for having assets beyond means.

The reference was filed today and the SJC was requested to initiate an inquiry against the Supreme Court judge's assets worth Rs3 billion.

The move comes after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) named two top court judges for being "biased" against the party and its leadership.

The reference has been filed under Clause (5) of Article 209 of the Constitution, stating that Justice Naqvi has "violated" the Code of Conduct for judges of the apex court.



“Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi as the Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan and his family members have been found involved in following malpractices and misuse of power in a criminal designed pattern during his service,” the reference alleged.

It claimed that the judge used his position to facilitate his sons and a daughter studying abroad and getting financial gains from Zahid Rafique — the owner of Future Holdings.

“It is learnt from reliable sources that Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi has managed to legalise his black income through the sale of the property. He sold House No. 375 DHA Phase-2 Gujranwala Cantt in 2021 for Rs60 million, however, he purchased it for Rs4.7 million only. Additionally, there are reports that he revised his returns at least 3 times in 2021 to clean the mess and changed the income statements. initially, he showed the worth of the Gulherg 3 plot as Rs60 million which he bought after selling the house of Guiranwala, later he changed its value to Rs7.2 million.”

