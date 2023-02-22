PML-N comes out in open against two ‘biased’ SC judges

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. —APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has publicly objected to the impartiality of two Supreme Court judges, saying their conduct is “biased” towards the party.

In a series of tweets, senior PML-N leader and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said these two judges have a biased attitude towards PML-N.

The minister, while naming both the justices, said one was a supervising judge in the case against Nawaz Sharif and the party doesn’t expect justice.

Sanaullah said that “irrefutable evidence” of the second judge’s “impartiality” has come forth through leaked audio.

He was referring to a telephonic conversation between former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi and a lawyer talking about a Supreme Court judge hearing the case of Lahore police chief Ghulam Dogar.

“Both judges have given verdicts in dozens of cases against Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif. Panama, party leadership, Pakpattan allotment case, Ramzan sugar mills cases are included in the list,” the minister added.

Sanaullah said that it is a legal and judicial tradition that controversial judges voluntarily recuse themselves from hearing cases.

“The PML-N's legal team will ask the two judges to recuse themselves from the benches hearing the cases of Nawaz Sharif and other party leaders,” the senior cabinet member further added.

It may be mentioned that the bar councils of the country have announced to move the Supreme Judicial Council against a Supreme Court judge on the issue of audio leak of Parvez Elahi.

