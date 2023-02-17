 
pakistan
Friday Feb 17 2023
By
Web Desk

FIA launches probe into Elahi’s alleged audio leak: sources

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 17, 2023

Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. —APP/File
Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. —APP/File 
  • FIA has been assigned the task by Interior Minister Sanaullah.
  • A case would be filed after the forensic audit of the audio leak. 
  • A day earlier, Sanaullah called on CJP to take notice of leak.

After getting approval from the interior ministry, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has formally launched an investigation into a recent audio leak purportedly involving former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, confirms well-placed sources.

In the leaked audio, Elahi — a close aide of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan — can be heard allegedly talking about managing courts.

The move came a day after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of the audio leak. The security czar called for a forensic test of the leaked audio. He also urged the top judge to bring the culprits to justice.

The sources claimed that the FIA has been assigned the task by Sanaullah. In the first phase, the audiotape, reportedly involving Elahi, would be sent for a forensic test.

The previous day, Sanaullah also played the censored leaked audio clip in which the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader can be purportedly heard discussing the cases being heard in the Supreme Court.

If the forensic report of the audio leak confirms that it is the voice of Elahi, then a case would be registered after consultation with the interior ministry, the sources added.

More From Pakistan:

Five terrorists killed in hours-long gunbattle after Karachi police chief office attack

Five terrorists killed in hours-long gunbattle after Karachi police chief office attack
Imran Khan announces ‘Jail Bharo’ movement from Wednesday

Imran Khan announces ‘Jail Bharo’ movement from Wednesday
ATC approves bail of suspect in Imran Khan's assassination case

ATC approves bail of suspect in Imran Khan's assassination case
President summons ECP chief for ‘urgent’ meeting over elections date

President summons ECP chief for ‘urgent’ meeting over elections date
Islamabad Police register case in leopard escape case

Islamabad Police register case in leopard escape case
F-9 park 'rapists' killed in fake police encounter, alleges victim’s counsel

F-9 park 'rapists' killed in fake police encounter, alleges victim’s counsel
PM Shehbaz visits quake-hit Turkey, vows 'maximum support'

PM Shehbaz visits quake-hit Turkey, vows 'maximum support'

Supreme Court suspends transfer order of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as Lahore CCPO

Supreme Court suspends transfer order of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as Lahore CCPO
US vows to advance coordination, support to Pakistan

US vows to advance coordination, support to Pakistan
Fawad Chaudhry holds meeting with US envoy Donald Blome

Fawad Chaudhry holds meeting with US envoy Donald Blome
'Leaders like you are PML-N's pride': Maryam tells Khaqan Abbasi in Lahore meeting

'Leaders like you are PML-N's pride': Maryam tells Khaqan Abbasi in Lahore meeting
Pakistan nuclear power plants' safety 'world-class': IAEA chief

Pakistan nuclear power plants' safety 'world-class': IAEA chief