WATCH: Woman kisses Australian news reporter during live broadcast

A video of an Australian reporter getting kissed by a female fan while he was getting ready to film a news segment for News First in Moldova is going viral.

In the footage, Europe correspondent Johnpaul Gonzo is seen practising a news report about America's promise to give Ukraine $500 million in military aid.

The presenter reacts dramatically, as a blonde bystander rushes up to him and kisses him on the cheek.

"You're very cute!" the woman exclaimed. Gonzo who seemed to be blushing, responded with a simple "thank you".

The shocked broadcaster laughed to himself in surprise as the woman fled away.

Gonzo has since shared the video to Twitter, telling fans he "certainly wasn’t expecting this interruption."

Several fellow reporters and journalists commented on the video.

"Handled with such poise!..I would scream and die on the spot," said an ABC News producer.

While some netizens found the video funny and the woman adorable, others pointed out how the scenario would have been different if the gender roles were reversed.

"If a guy did that [it would be] jail and all over the news," one user tweeted.



"If a man does that to a human it's sexual harassment but because a woman did it to a man it's "funny" and a "joke"," chimed in another.

"Yikes! I'm so sorry. That's terrible. How inappropriate and nonconsensual," a user sympathised.



