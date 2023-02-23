PSL 2023: Islamabad United win toss, choose to bat against Peshawar Zalmi

Islamabad United have won the toss and elected to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi in the 12th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Peshawar are currently third on the points table with four points after three games. Islamabad are placed in fifth position with two points after two matches.

The Babar Azam-led side beat Karachi Kings in their season opener but lost to league leaders Multan Sultans in their second clash of the event. However, the Yellow Storm made a comeback in their third match against Quetta Gladiators.

Meanwhile, Islamabad beat Karachi to begin their PSL campaign and lost to Multan Sultans in their second.

Playing XI

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Haris (wk), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Sufyan Muqeem

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan (capt), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees

More to follow...