 
entertainment
Friday Feb 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Paris Hilton shows off son Phoenix Barron in intimate snaps

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 24, 2023

Paris Hilton shows off son Phoenix Barron in intimate snaps
Paris Hilton shows off son Phoenix Barron in intimate snaps

Paris Hilton has just taken to social media to grace fans with their first-ever look into son Phoenix Barron.

For those unversed, Hilton just recently welcomed baby Phoenix into the world, with Carter Reum.

She made the initial announcement on theiHeartRadio podcast This Is Paris on Wednesday.

The picture was shared to Instagram and featured a short but sweet caption that read, “Baby Phoenix. Our whole entire world.”

The collection of images showcased both Hilton and Reum cuddling against their newborn, and even included one with just Hilton and her baby boy exchanging kisses.

Check it out Below:



More From Entertainment:

Bruce Willis daughter Rumer eager to tie the knot so her ailing father could attend: Report

Bruce Willis daughter Rumer eager to tie the knot so her ailing father could attend: Report
Killer 'Cocaine Bear' grips Hollywood

Killer 'Cocaine Bear' grips Hollywood
Rihanna to perform 'Black Panther' song at Oscars

Rihanna to perform 'Black Panther' song at Oscars
Details of Prince William and Kate Middleton's South Wales visit released

Details of Prince William and Kate Middleton's South Wales visit released

Prince Harry 'dropped' Meghan Markle 'in middle of danger' despite promise

Prince Harry 'dropped' Meghan Markle 'in middle of danger' despite promise
Prince Harry turned to Tom Hardy to help with 'apocalypse' themed party

Prince Harry turned to Tom Hardy to help with 'apocalypse' themed party
Prince Harry was Meghan Markle 'dystopian date' on Halloween in Canada

Prince Harry was Meghan Markle 'dystopian date' on Halloween in Canada
Prince Harry 'scolded himself' for getting 'shocked' at media conduct with Meghan

Prince Harry 'scolded himself' for getting 'shocked' at media conduct with Meghan
Prince Harry says 'lovely' Doria was punished for being Meghan Markle mother

Prince Harry says 'lovely' Doria was punished for being Meghan Markle mother
Prince Harry says Meghan Markle 'divorcee' label was ridiculed by media giant

Prince Harry says Meghan Markle 'divorcee' label was ridiculed by media giant
Harry Styles tops IFPI global singles chart with hit 'As It Was'

Harry Styles tops IFPI global singles chart with hit 'As It Was'
Prince Harry says 'Megologists' media knew 'more' about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry says 'Megologists' media knew 'more' about Meghan Markle