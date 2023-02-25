ChatGPT will soon be able to answer WhatsApp messages

A response by ChatGPT, an AI chatbot developed by OpenAI, is seen on its website in this illustration picture taken February 9, 2023. — Reuters

Many people are not fond of texting and become lazy when they have to reply to a text. This is where ChatGPT comes in handy.

OpenAI's artificial intelligence program can now reply back to WhatsApp messages on your behalf and it would not even sound mechanical, India Today reported.

ChatGPT can generate articles, essays, jokes and even poetry in response to prompts. OpenAI, a private company backed by Microsoft Corp, made it available to the public for free in late November.

The Meta-owned app does not come with an in-built tab for ChatGPT, however, users can integrate the chatbot with the messaging app using GitHub.

Once you integrate the chatbot, it will be able to reply to messages on your behalf and people will not be able to differentiate between a message written by a human and a machine.

Daniel Gross, who is a developer, has created a Python script that allows users to use the AI-powered chatbot to reply to WhatsApp messages.

"In order to use the Python script, you need to download a language library from a webpage that contains the necessary files. Once you have downloaded the language library, you need to open the 'WhatsApp-gpt-main' file and execute the 'server.py' document. This will initiate the process of setting up ChatGPT on WhatsApp," stated the report.



"When the server is running, you need to type 'Is' and hit enter, then click on 'python server.py'. This will automatically set up your phone number on the OpenAI chat page. You will then need to click on the 'Confirm I am a human' box to verify that you are not a robot," it added.

After users do all these steps, they will be able to find the ChatGPT on their WhatsApp accounts.

Even though this is a very interesting feature, it hasn't been officially rolled out by OpenAI or Meta on the platforms and is not yet official.