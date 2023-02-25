 
Hollywood royalty Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas move in to St James' Palace

Hollywood royalty Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are reportedly moving in to St James’s Palace, just 150 yards from the King.

The power couple, who are seemingly devoted royalists, will be at the heart of royal life in London, with King Charles, the Queen Consort and Princesses Anne and Beatrice close by.

St James’s Palace was mostly constructed between 1531 and 1536 under King Henry VIII, and and its architecture is primarily Tudor in style. It is the oldest still-standing palace in London.

In 2015, flats located within the palace became available for purchase, and currently, a one-bedroom flat can be obtained for just under £4,000 per month as an indicative rate.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas have both had successful careers in the entertainment industry, with Zeta-Jones winning an Academy Award for her role in the 2002 film Chicago and Douglas winning two Oscars for producing One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and for his performance in Wall Street.

Zeta-Jones significantly decreased her workload following After No Reservations. The Mask of Zorro actress instead chose to focus on her family and health, after being diagnosed with bipolar II disorder.

Zeta-Jones however returned to the spotlight in 2022 as the enchanting Addams family  matriarch, Morticia in the Netflix series Wednesday.

