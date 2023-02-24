 
pakistan
Friday Feb 24 2023
By
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz to chair National Apex Committee meeting today

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 24, 2023

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting of the Apex Committee in Peshawar. — INP/File
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting of the Apex Committee in Peshawar. — INP/File

  • Meeting expected to start at Prime Minister House at 3 pm.
  • Ministers, CMs, joint chiefs, COAS, DG ISI to attend meeting.
  • Defence Minister Khawaja Asif to brief about Afghan capital visit.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday convened a meeting of the National Apex Committee on Friday (today) in Islamabad to discuss the law and order situation in the country. 

A well-placed source told The News that the meeting will commence at the Prime Minister's House at 3 pm.

The apex committee will discuss and formulate a strategy to deal with the terrorism wave in various parts of the country.

PM Shehbaz will chair the huddle which will be participated by the services chiefs including Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum, director Intelligence Bureau and other intelligence agencies' heads. 

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif will also attend the meeting.

The sources also noted that the meeting had conspicuous significance in the wake of the recent visit of defence minister and DG ISI to Kabul.

Such a high-level visit from Islamabad took place after a long pause. It is understood that the activities of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) using Afghan territory which is causing great harm to peace in Pakistan did come for detailed deliberations during the stay of the delegation in Kabul.

The sources also mentioned that Afghanistan's Taliban administration had assured Pakistan soon after assuming power in the Afghan capital that they would not allow any terror element to use their soil against Pakistan. 

The Pakistani delegation briefed Afghan interlocutors about the hideouts of TTP in Afghanistan. 

The sources also added that the defence minister would place a report about his Kabul visit and brief the huddle on what transpired in the course of discussions with the Afghan interim government. 

The domestic law and order situation would also be discussed in the meeting, the sources said. 

It is pertinent to mention that the government had decided to hold an all-parties conference (APC) in the aftermath of the Peshawar Police Lines Mosque attack earlier this month. 

In response, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan castigated the idea of calling an APC and turned down an invitation to take part in the crucial moot. 

The APC was postponed and couldn't be rescheduled. 

The sources indicated that Imran did not want to be seen siding with any action that could curb the activities of the TTP and for that reason, he opted to stay away from the idea of the APC.

More From Pakistan:

Green Line bus crashes in Karachi to save wandering child

Green Line bus crashes in Karachi to save wandering child
US transfers two Guantanamo Bay detainees to Pakistan

US transfers two Guantanamo Bay detainees to Pakistan
PML-N does not expect justice from two SC judges: PM Shehbaz

PML-N does not expect justice from two SC judges: PM Shehbaz
Torkham border remains closed despite talks with Afghan Taliban

Torkham border remains closed despite talks with Afghan Taliban
Russia expresses interest in hydro-power projects in Pakistan

Russia expresses interest in hydro-power projects in Pakistan
US ties vital for Pakistan's economic stability: Ned Price

US ties vital for Pakistan's economic stability: Ned Price
Election date suo motu: PDM parties request SC to form full court

Election date suo motu: PDM parties request SC to form full court
Govt not to tolerate pressure over Barkhan incident inquiry: CM Bizenjo

Govt not to tolerate pressure over Barkhan incident inquiry: CM Bizenjo
PTI 'Jail Bharo' campaign ends with no arrests in Peshawar

PTI 'Jail Bharo' campaign ends with no arrests in Peshawar
Judiciary being blackmailed to stop elections from happening: Imran Khan

Judiciary being blackmailed to stop elections from happening: Imran Khan
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to jointly address terror threats

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to jointly address terror threats
Security forces shoot dead eight terrorists in Balochistan operation

Security forces shoot dead eight terrorists in Balochistan operation