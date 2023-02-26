Three more big names refuse to perform at King Charles’ coronation

King Charles’ coronation plans have hit another obstacle as three more big names turn down the slot to perform at the ceremony.

According to The Sun, Elton John, the Spice Girls and Harry Styles had all been invited but declined the offer due to their prior commitments.

The news comes after Ed Sheeran, Adele and Robbie Williams also turned down the invite citing similar reasons.

The concert is set to take place at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7th, 2023, with a slew of stars taking to the stage to mark the occasion.

The As it Was singer is currently city-hopping with his Love On Tour, and will be performing in Coventry in May.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated Spice Girls reunion is off, too, as the outlet reported that rehearsal time was not possible given the chock-full calendars of Mel B, Mel C, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham.

Elton John would also not be able to make it for the concert in time.

However, Take That are reportedly set to join the star-studded line-up of acts, including sisters Kylie and Dannii Minogue.

The iconic boyband, which now consists of Gary Barlow, 52, Mark Owen, 51, and Howard Donald, 54, are said to be headlining the event at Windsor Castle in May, according to The Sun.