 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg misses third day of co-hosting ‘The View’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg misses third day of co-hosting ‘The View’

American actress Caryn Elaine Johnson, known professionally as Whoopi Goldberg, missed several days co-hosting ABC’s The View. The EGOT winner has been fighting off a viral according to the co-hosts.

The View’s Joy Behar announced on Thursday’s show that Goldberg is still sick.

"Whoopi's still out sick today,"

"She's got a bad virus of some sort."

It was the third day the co-host, 67, was away from the show.

"She'll be back next week," Behar continued.

"She'll be back."

On Wednesday, Behar revealed that: "Whoopi is still out, coughing up. I'm sorry, you're stuck with us. She's fighting a bad cold."

Sunny Hostin added: "Those colds are going around."

On her first day absent, Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan started off his segment by saying, "Shout out to Whoopi. Mwah! Get better."

A recipient of numerous accolades, she is one of 18 entertainers to win the EGOT, which includes an Emmy Award, a Grammy Award, an Academy Award ("Oscar"), and a Tony Award. In 2001, she received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

More From Entertainment:

‘Everything Everywhere’ vies for Hollywood’s SAG awards on road to Oscars

‘Everything Everywhere’ vies for Hollywood’s SAG awards on road to Oscars
'Cocaine Bear' actress Margo Martindale enjoyed looking 'fat and crazy'

'Cocaine Bear' actress Margo Martindale enjoyed looking 'fat and crazy'
Britney Spears receives stern warning from animal control after her dog escapes

Britney Spears receives stern warning from animal control after her dog escapes

Riley Keough ‘not talking’ to Priscilla Presley after ‘seeing new side’ amid legal battle

Riley Keough ‘not talking’ to Priscilla Presley after ‘seeing new side’ amid legal battle
Top Africa film festival opens in Burkina

Top Africa film festival opens in Burkina
'Goodfellas' star Ray Liotta gets posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star

'Goodfellas' star Ray Liotta gets posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Reese Witherspoon to Stevie Nicks: Watch 'Daisy Jones & The Six'

Reese Witherspoon to Stevie Nicks: Watch 'Daisy Jones & The Six'
Paul Mescal complains everybody pronounces his name wrong

Paul Mescal complains everybody pronounces his name wrong

Sean Penn: 'Putin is a creepy little bully'

Sean Penn: 'Putin is a creepy little bully'
Tom Cruise rebuffs rumors of playing Iron Man before Robert Downey Jr., ‘not close’

Tom Cruise rebuffs rumors of playing Iron Man before Robert Downey Jr., ‘not close’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have ‘regrets’ if they don’t attend coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have ‘regrets’ if they don’t attend coronation
Prince Harry’s ‘massive miscalculation’ to have effects on Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s ‘massive miscalculation’ to have effects on Meghan Markle