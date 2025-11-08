Ariana Grande gets honest about Glinda in press tour

Ariana Grande gets candid about 'Wicked' role during promotions

As Wicked: For Good is near, Ariana Grande gives an insight into how her look, especially her approach, changes with the movie's theme for the promotions.



During her first press tour, the star, in an interview with ET, recalls, “It’s fun to play with the storytelling on a press tour. With the first press tour, I kind of wanted to celebrate Glinda in a more on-the-nose way."

However, in the second installment, her approach eventually conveys the themes. "And now, I can kind of show up as the actress that played her and play into the darker tones of the movie.”

This comes after her director, Jon M. Chu, shared that the actress gave herself entirely to the role during the shooting.

He noted in an interview with The New York Times that it was notable because, at the time, she was going through her divorce from Dalton Gomez.

“I got to watch her on days be upset in her real life and have to open up even more to deliver [even] for us," the filmmaker added, noting, “She was not hiding anything from this camera."

Ariana and Dalton, meanwhile, separated in 2023 after two years of marriage.

Wicked: For Good will hit theatres on Nov 21.