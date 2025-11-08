Noah Schnapp shares insight into Millie Bobby Brown friendship

Noah Schnapp gushes over Millie Bobby Brown friendship

Stranger Things stars Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown are best friends forever.

Schnapp first played Will Byers in Stranger Things at the age of 11. Now, at the season 5 premiere of the show, the actor reflected on developing a close bond with the young cast, which includes, Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson).

Advertisement

"It's a show at its core about friendship and connection and belonging and embracing your differences, and it just makes you feel a part of something," he told People.

"It makes you feel empowered to be proud, to be different and proud to be who you are. I love that about it, and I think that's why others do as well," he added.

"I mean, of course Millie is my best friend for life," he said. "But they all truly are just family to me, and it shows on screen. I mean, thank God we're so close."

Elsewhere, the actor gushed over the "unbelievable" script of the final season.

"I remember I had people texting me before the scripts came out like, ‘Noah, watch out. You're going to like this season,'" he recalled. "And I was like, ‘Oh, whatever, whatever.’ And then we got to the day before the table read, and I was reading it in the shower, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Like, calling my mom, ‘Oh my God, you have to read it,’ and freaking out. I was skimming it as I was getting ready in the shower."

Stranger Things season 5 premieres on Netflix with Volume 1 on Nov. 26, followed by Volume 2 on Dec. 25 and the finale on Dec. 31.