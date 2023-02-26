 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 26 2023
Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi pays tribute: 'I feel like a little girl lost without her mother'

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Olivia Newton-John was paid an emotional tribute from daughter Chloe Lattanzi at her State-service memorial in Australia on Sunday, February 26.

Chloe Lattanzi, joined onstage by husband James Driskill, spoke on her mother's loving nature and how she is doing since her death.

As per People, Lattanzi opened up, "My heart is broken in two, the other half is with my mama. I know she's holding it for me until we meet again."

"I stand here before you so desperately, wanting to feel strong and confident and speak eloquently, but the truth is I feel like a little girl lost without her mother," she continued. 

The 37-year-old added, "She was my safe space, my guide, my biggest fan and the earth beneath my feet."

Lattanzi concluded her speech by saying, "I know she's here, standing beside me and within me. I can hear her voice, [saying], 'You're safe, my darling. Don't be afraid. You're so much stronger than you think. Speak from your heart. That's all you have to do.'"

