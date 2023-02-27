Kate Middleton, Prince William planning for Prince George’s role in King Charles coronation

 
entertainment
Monday Feb 27 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 27, 2023

King Charles, Prince William, Queen Consort Camilla and Kate Middleton are expected to discuss Prince George’s role in the coronation in the coming weeks.

According to a report by Times, per Daily Mail, King Charles, who will be officially crowned on May 6, and the Queen Consort will sit down with the Prince and Princess of Wales in the coming weeks to discuss George's involvement in the coronation.

The sources told the publication, Kate Middleton and Prince William are both keen for their eldest son George to be involved in an official capacity.

The Daily Mail report, quoting the Telegraph, reported the royal couple are 'mulling over' whether Prince George will have a role in the coronation.

They are considering how Prince George will play a role in the historic event.

Meanwhile, the same report, citing royal sources says Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend the coronation as spectators.

