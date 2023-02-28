 
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
Prince Harry was still trapped in '1997', year of Diana death: Therapist

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

Prince Harry touches upon a hard conversation with his therapist during one of his early sessions.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex notes how he was 'stuck' and conflicted in his feelings with his mother.

This conversation came as Harry's then-girlfriend, Meghan Markle, was being scrutinised by the media.

Harry pens: "She said that, no matter how valid my complaints, I also sounded stuck. Granted, Meg and I were living through an ordeal, but the Harry who’d snapped at Meg with such anger wasn’t this Harry, the reasonable Harry, lying on this sofa and laying out his case."

He added: "That was twelve-year-old Harry, traumatized Harry. What you’re going through right now is reminiscent of 1997, Harry, but I also fear that part of you is trapped in 1997."

