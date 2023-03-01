 
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
WATCH: Aima Baig's new song 'Washmallay' released

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

Pakistani singers Aima Baig (Left) and Sahir Ali Bagga dance on the beats of theri new song Washmallay in this still image taken during the shoot of the music video. — Instagram/@farhal_photography
Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga have come together to drop a banger and fans have found a new song to groove to.

The Baazi crooners released the music video for their song on Wednesday evening and both are seen crooning to each other and dancing to the upbeat track.

Sharing the music video — directed by Adnan Qazi — the lead vocalist announced that her song was out for her fans to cherish her new piece of art.

"[...] Enjoy some celebration of cultures, tradition with a hint of glamour in it. Balouchi, sariki, punjab…. Bring it on," she captioned the video.

The music video garnered over 23k like and nearly 500 comments within two hours.

Watch the music video here:

Last month, when she announced her upcoming project, Baig said: “I wanted to make this song as a tribute to the Baloch culture, their meethi (sweet) language and beautiful traditions. [This is] to celebrate the rich culture of our largest province.”

In a post shared on her Instagram Story, she acknowledged that while she often receives criticism for a lot of things, and “rightly so, I’ve always supported our own cultures, let it be Punjabi or Seraiki.” She added: “I personally think that this is long overdue for us privileged individuals to promote our long neglected, forgotten regions and cultures.”

