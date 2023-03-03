PSL 2023: Details of Women's League exhibition matches

Representational image of women's league exhibition matches. — PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed details of the three Women’s League exhibition matches — which are scheduled to take place on March 8, 10 and 11 — at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

The two teams set to play in the exhibition matches are ‘Amazons’ and ‘Super Women.’ The matches will be held in the lead-up to the men’s fixtures in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 matches.

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans on March 8 and 10, respectively, while, Quetta Gladiators will meet Multan Sultans on March 11.

As such, the tickets for three men’s PSL matches will be valid for the women’s fixture with the stands on these match days to open three hours before the first ball is bowled.

Furthermore, the PCB said, in a press release, that it will use the T20 match on Wednesday (March 8) to celebrate Women’s Day as “part of its social corporate responsibility”.

“The second exhibition match on Friday will be played to create awareness about breast cancer in partnership with Pink Ribbon Pakistan,” the statement read.

“The third and final exhibition match on Saturday will be played to highlight women empowerment through education in collaboration with Circle Women.

“Meanwhile, the PCB also confirmed the match officials for the three matches. Mohammad Anees will perform the refereeing duties for all three matches.

“Shozab Raza, will join Saleema Imtiaz as an on-field umpire for the first T20 match on 8 March. Tariq Rasheed will be the third umpire and Humaira Farah will be the fourth umpire.

For the second T20 match, Shozab Raza and Humaira Farah, will take on-field duties with Tariq Rasheed and Saleema Imtiaz performing third and fourth umpire duties. For the third and final T20 match, Tariq Rasheed and Saleema Imtiaz will perform the on-field umpire duties. Shozab Raza and Humaira Farah will perform third and fourth umpire duties.”

Speaking on this occasion, Head of Women’s Cricket Tania Mallick said: “I am thrilled and excited that the exhibition matches for the Women’s League are taking place. These exhibition matches provide exposure to our players to exhibit their talent and play at their best.

“When you play a league with foreign players it provides the local players an opportunity to know about their skill level and it also motivates the players to improve their game.

“The three exhibition matches on 8,10 and 11 March are also played with a message which relates to women across the country. This will go a long way to empower our women, not only as cricketers but will provide them a platform and with an opportunity other than playing cricket.”

Tania also urged the fans to come to the stadium in support of women’s cricket.