Saturday Mar 04 2023
PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars win toss, opt to bat against Multan Sultans

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

Lahore Qalandars batter grins while a Multan Sultans player looks disappointed during the first match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on February 13, 2023. — PSL
Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and opted to bat against Multan Sultans during the 20th fixture of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) being played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today.

If table-topper Qalandars — who currently have 10 points on the league table after six games — win this match, they will qualify for the playoffs.

On the other hand, Sultans will also have one foot in the playoffs if they win today as their points tally will increase to 10.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan, Jordan Cox (wk), Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (wk) and Shane Dadswell.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), David Miller, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosain, Mohammad Ilyas, Tim David, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Usman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi, Kieron Pollard, Ammad Butt, Carlos Brathwaite and IzharulHaq Naveed.

More to follow…

