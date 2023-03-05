 
world
Sunday Mar 05 2023
By
Reuters

Spain announces law promoting gender parity in politics and business

By
Reuters

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

Spains Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attends the European leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium February 9, 2023. —Reuters
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attends the European leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium February 9, 2023. —Reuters

MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday announced a gender equality law that will require the more equal representation of women and men in politics, business and other spheres of public life.

The Equal Representation Law will apply gender parity measures to electoral lists, the boards of directors of big companies and governing boards of professional associations.

Sanchez made the announcement during a Socialist party rally ahead of International Women's Day on March 8. It will be approved during Tuesday's cabinet meeting before going for debate in parliament.

He said the government was "not only taking a step in favour of feminism but in favour of Spanish society as a whole".

It is the latest in a series of equality measures announced by the leftist coalition government. In December, lawmakers passed a transgender rights bill, as well as a pioneering law covering sexual and reproductive health that, in a first for a European country, offered state-funded paid leave for women who suffer from painful periods.

"If they represent half of society, half of the political and economic power has to be women's," Sanchez said on Saturday.

The Equal Representation law will require women to make up 40% of the management of any listed company with more than 250 workers and an annual turnover of 50 million euros ($53 million).

In politics, the law will require parties to offer equal numbers of male and female candidates during elections, with the aim of increasing gender parity in parliament. At the moment women make up 44% of Congress and 39% of the Senate.

It will also require professional associations to have at least 40% women on their boards, as well as juries for any awards financed with public money.

More From World:

Bolsonaro gets rock star reception from US conservatives

Bolsonaro gets rock star reception from US conservatives
Iran earns UN praise with willingness to increase nuclear inspections

Iran earns UN praise with willingness to increase nuclear inspections
India may issue alert on Marion cough syrup exports after toxins found

India may issue alert on Marion cough syrup exports after toxins found
BBC raids show India's 'shrinking media freedom under Modi'

BBC raids show India's 'shrinking media freedom under Modi'
More Iran schoolgirls hospitalised in 'new wave of poisoning attacks'

More Iran schoolgirls hospitalised in 'new wave of poisoning attacks'
Power outage: What to do if you lose power during storms

Power outage: What to do if you lose power during storms
Andrew Tate brutally trolled following 'lung cancer' news

Andrew Tate brutally trolled following 'lung cancer' news
Wife elopes with another man, husband marries her lover's wife as revenge

Wife elopes with another man, husband marries her lover's wife as revenge

US ignores Russia warning on arms as Biden meets Scholz

US ignores Russia warning on arms as Biden meets Scholz
Biden's battle with skin cancer ends in victory

Biden's battle with skin cancer ends in victory
This is the 'most powerful passport' in the world

This is the 'most powerful passport' in the world
Nobel Prize winner jailed for 10 years

Nobel Prize winner jailed for 10 years