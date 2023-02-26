 
Showbiz
Sunday Feb 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Zeenat Aman gets vocal about 'gender pay disparity' in Bollywood

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Zeenat Aman goes vocal about gender pay gap on her Instagram
Zeenat Aman goes vocal about gender pay gap on her Instagram

Zeenat Aman get vocal about the gender pay disparity in the Bollywood industry that existed in the 70s, says it still exits.

Zeenat shared an old video of her from the sets of film Qurbani where she can be seen shooting for the song Laila O Laila. After the shoot, she gives an interview to a guy named Keith Adam from Australian Broadcasting Commission where she talks about women mostly getting ornamental roles.

Through her IG post she stated that she feels good to see the industry change in terms of roles for women but the gender pay disparity still exists.

“It’s been nearly 50 years since this footage was shot, and the industry has changed immensely since. The roles available to women are clearly not just ornamental anymore. What hasn’t changed though is the gender pay gap. In my time I was lauded as the “highest paid female actor”, but the disparity in the pay cheque between my male co-stars and myself was so vast it was laughable,”

The Zeenat you see in this clip was quite certain that half a century would be enough time to even the scales. So it disappoints me that even today women in the film industry don’t have wage parity. Women have consistently put in the work, and I really think that the onus is now on our men - actors, directors, producers - to ensure that their female co-workers (not just stars) are paid fairly. It seems such a simple and obvious thing, and yet it would be revolutionary if any man actually did this.”

Zeenat Aman’s post was appreciated by actors Shweta Bachchan and Sanjay Kapoor, reports PinkVilla.  

More From Showbiz:

Rajkumar Hirani shares working experience with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Dunki', says it's hard to describe

Rajkumar Hirani shares working experience with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Dunki', says it's hard to describe
Kriti Sanon says she is open to telling ‘good stories’ at any platform

Kriti Sanon says she is open to telling ‘good stories’ at any platform
Sidharth Malhotra gets vulnerable about stardom, reveals he is now ‘comfortable’

Sidharth Malhotra gets vulnerable about stardom, reveals he is now ‘comfortable’

Akshay Kumar gets emotional remembering his mom’s death

Akshay Kumar gets emotional remembering his mom’s death

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife accuses actor of stealing her kids

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife accuses actor of stealing her kids

Swara Bhaskar snaps back at Vivek Agnihotri for mean remarks directed towards journalists

Swara Bhaskar snaps back at Vivek Agnihotri for mean remarks directed towards journalists

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was once asked 'can you ever make a realistic film'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was once asked 'can you ever make a realistic film'
Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor look stunning while posing for paps at event

Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor look stunning while posing for paps at event
Sridevi's death anniversary: Boney Kapoor drops unseen photo from '1984'

Sridevi's death anniversary: Boney Kapoor drops unseen photo from '1984'
Paresh Rawal shares his feeling on reuniting with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty in 'Hera Pheri 3'

Paresh Rawal shares his feeling on reuniting with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty in 'Hera Pheri 3'
Shah Rukh Khan to shoot his cameo for Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' in April

Shah Rukh Khan to shoot his cameo for Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' in April

Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi' becomes most streamed show on Amazon Prime, actor celebrates

Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi' becomes most streamed show on Amazon Prime, actor celebrates