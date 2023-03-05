 
Sci-Tech
Sunday Mar 05 2023
CSGO: Did Nvidia leak source 2 version of the game?

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

Image shows CSGO banner.— eXputer
For years, there have been rumours that Valve is developing a new version of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive or CSGO. KitGuru first heard about their intentions to port CSGO to the Source 2 engine in 2017, while other rumours suggested that a brand new Counter-Strike game was in development. The most recent Counter-Strike leak originates from Nvidia, an extremely improbable source.

In recent years, Nvidia has been linked to a few reliable video game leaks, in part because of a significant GeForce Now database leak that exposed a huge number of studios' ongoing projects. The leak this week is a little unique. In essence, as you can see in the tweet below, new profiles have been included in the most recent Nvidia drivers for programmes called "csgo2.exe" and "cs2.exe," both of which are listed in the menus as Counter-strike 2:

Further investigation by Gabe Follower revealed that these are brand-new additions to the most recent driver and have not been included in earlier driver iterations.

Although Valve is a studio famed for working on numerous prototypes and even complete versions of games, it is crucial to remember that this doesn't necessarily confirm anything. Instead, Valve is known for changing their minds and not releasing anything. In light of this, this might just be another instance of Valve testing a theory.

While there have long been rumours of CSGO source 2, it would make sense for Valve to port one of its flagship titles to its newest engine. That said, Valve won't be in a rush to release anything new because CSGO is now experiencing a strange revival and breaking player count records more than ten years after its initial release. Trends show searches for CSGO prime accounts going up.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is the fourth game in the Counter-Strike series and has become a staple of the esports scene, with professional players and teams competing in tournaments for large prize pools. In CSGO, players join either the Terrorist or Counter-Terrorist team and compete in various game modes, such as bomb defusal and hostage rescue. There are a variety of weapons, each with unique attributes and characteristics in the game which requires teamwork, strategy, and quick reflexes to succeed. CSGO is known for its high skill ceiling, intense gameplay, and vibrant community.

