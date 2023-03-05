 
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins 7 major honors at 2023 Spirit Awards

Everything Everywhere All at Once continued its winning streak as the film took home major awards at the Film Independent Spirit Awards this weekend.

The Studio A24’s highest-grossing movie of all time won seven major awards out of its eight nominations at the Spirit Awards ahead of the 2023 Oscar awards ceremony.

Everything Everywhere All at Once collected awards for Best Picture, directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, actors Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu, screenplay and editing.

Following its victory at the Spirit Awards, the genre-bending film, which has conquered the top honours at the PGAs, DGAs and SAG Awards and two at the Golden Globes, is now headed to win big at the Academy Awards with a record 11 nominations.

An emotional Michelle Yeoh bagged Best Lead Performance award and said, “I promise, no swearing tonight.”

She continued, “The Daniels, my boys, thank you for writing such an incredible script that gave us the opportunity to be here to be seen to be heard.”

“I want to dedicate this to all our mothers. Without our mothers, none of us would be here. … Thank you to all of you for believing in us and giving us a seat at the table. And for all the little girls and boys who look like us and think that it is possible, thank you,” Yeoh said.

