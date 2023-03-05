 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 05 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group Blackpink have announced a new project

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

The group announced the soon-to-come BPTG
The group announced the soon-to-come BPTG

K-pop band Blackpink have confirmed a brand new group project. The group recently gave a stunning performance in Malaysia as a part of their Born Pink World Tour.

At the concert, the group made an unexpected announcement, unveiling an epic teaser for their upcoming project called BPTG which will soon be released. Fans immediately took to social media to speculate that this would be the release of the previously teased project The Game.

Fas initially found out about The Game through several food trucks that confirmed that Blackpink were filming content in 2022 that would go on to be released in 2023. The banner advertised:

“WATCH OUT 2023…

‘THE GAME’ is coming to the game scene

and it’s going to be GAME OVER!”

Fans believe that The Game will be a new variety show like Blackpink House while others think it might be a web drama, similar to Treasure’s The Mysterious Class. 

More From Entertainment:

Soju brand Chum Churum replaces Blackpink’s Jennie as model

Soju brand Chum Churum replaces Blackpink’s Jennie as model
BTS' Jungkook Finally Joins The 'Hype Boy' Dance Challenge

BTS' Jungkook Finally Joins The 'Hype Boy' Dance Challenge

Disney apologises to subscribers following postponed premiere of ‘Finding Michael’

Disney apologises to subscribers following postponed premiere of ‘Finding Michael’
Victoria Beckham drops heartwarming glimpse of sibling love on Brooklyn’s birthday

Victoria Beckham drops heartwarming glimpse of sibling love on Brooklyn’s birthday
K-pop group Seventeen’s DK and Hoshi face backlash over fatphobic comments

K-pop group Seventeen’s DK and Hoshi face backlash over fatphobic comments
Drew Barrymore says there will never be a sequel to ‘E.T. The Extra Terrestrial’

Drew Barrymore says there will never be a sequel to ‘E.T. The Extra Terrestrial’
‘Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn addresses Eddie’s possible return, ‘you got me there’

‘Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn addresses Eddie’s possible return, ‘you got me there’
BTS’ J-Hope’s new song debuts on Spotify Global Charts

BTS’ J-Hope’s new song debuts on Spotify Global Charts
‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’ is ‘healing’ like a balm, says Tom Hollander

‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’ is ‘healing’ like a balm, says Tom Hollander
Harry Styles stops concert to help young fan come out to family during Sydney gig

Harry Styles stops concert to help young fan come out to family during Sydney gig
Prince Harry reveals how to amuse crying babies

Prince Harry reveals how to amuse crying babies
Actress Jodie Turner-Smith fears 'zombie apocalypse' is coming

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith fears 'zombie apocalypse' is coming