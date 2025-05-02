Travis Kelce's barber reveals the truth behind hair transplant rumor

Photo: Travis Kelce's barber comments on recent hair transplant rumor: 'Nah'

Travis Kelce’s barber has refuted speculations surrounding the footballer’s hair transplant.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, Vince Garcia, the celebrity barber who has been styling Travis’ hair over the years, explicitly denied such rampant rumours.

"Nah, not at all, man," Gracia said of the 35-year-old athlete and added, "That's a full head of hair right there."

For those unversed, Taylor Swift’s beau recently sparked these rumours by showing off a seemingly fuller hairstyle. Fans were quick to chatter that Travis has undergone a hair restoration treatment.

"Ever since (we met) we've grown a really great relationship," she added of her bond with Travis.

"Throughout the years, he'll come to my barbershop (or) he'll come to my house and get cut. The majority of his commercials I've done with him. He keeps me around to get him ready for an appearance or a TV show,” the hair stylist continued.

“Over the years of doing that consistently with him, it's just like any relationship. The more you see each other, the more you grow personally," she remarked in conclusion.