Monday Mar 06 2023
David Beckham, son Brooklyn don matching black turtleneck jumpers, 'who wore it best?'

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Victoria Beckham continues to share sweet glimpses of her time with her reunited family in Paris and fans cannot stop gushing over it.

The posh designer, 48, turned to her Instagram Stories and dropped a fun video of her husband David Beckham enjoying drinks with their son Brooklyn on Sunday evening in Paris.

In the short clip, the British footballer, 47, and the aspiring chef, 24, were seen donning matching outfits as they enjoyed their drinks.

The father-son duo sported the same black turtleneck jumper that Victoria wore to her fashion show earlier in the week.

Sharing the clip, Victoria wrote in the caption, “Who wore it her best?”

The Beckham family reunited with Brooklyn and his American wife, Nicola Peltz, the French capital ahead of the Paris Fashion Week show.

Following the successful fashion show, the famous family celebrated Brooklyn’s milestone 24th birthday together and shared loving tribute for him.

Victoria shared a video featuring highlights of Brooklyn's past years, including scenes from his wedding and other career moments.

"We all love you so much @brooklynpeltzbeckham ... So happy to be celebrating your birthday with you today! Kisses from Paris xx," the mother-of-four wrote alongside the video.

