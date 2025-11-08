Jennifer Lawrence says the world isn't built for parents

Jennifer Lawrence recalls career challenges amid her pregnancies

Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about balancing motherhood and a demanding film career.

The actress reflected on life as a mother of two in a new W Magazine cover story, looking back on the filming of her upcoming film Die My Love while she was still expecting her second child.

“I knew I was going to be doing the movie, and I also knew that I needed a second child before my other son got too old,” she said. “In the first trimester, you’re very sick, and in the second trimester, you start to feel better, so that timing worked out.”

Filming while pregnant, she said, also helped her connect more deeply with her character. “Motherhood takes any kind of veneer off,” Lawrence shared. “You start seeing the world through somebody else’s eyes... someone who’s so much more important than you are.”

The Hunger Games star went on to describe how becoming a parent changed her view of work altogether. “When I had my first child, I felt completely connected to my baby,” she said. “But I also realised the world wasn’t designed around that relationship.”

Lawrence explained that returning to work after giving birth was a jarring experience. “Suddenly you’re like, ‘Wait, how am I supposed to go back to work? Get in a car and drive away? Get on an airplane and fly away from my baby?’” she said. “Everything looks different after that.”

Lawrence shares two sons with husband Cooke Maroney, 41.