Jamie Lee Curtis shares emotional words after latest earn

Photo: Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional after receiving latest award

Jamie Lee Curtis is opening up about how she feels after receiving her latest honor.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, the actress said that she was “honored” to be recognized by Jane Fonda herself.

Speaking at the Women in Film Honors, Curtis shared that it was “very special” to receive the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award at the event, held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

“Jane chose me," she began and noted, "She represents something."

"I think, to all of us — bravery, boldness, courage under fire — demand of human beings to do better,” Curtis said.

“She stands for that, and then she picks the person here that’s going to exemplify those qualities in a different way.”

Before concluding, Curtis shared that

The actress added, “She’s a wonk; I’m emotional. Yet, somehow, we’re speaking the same language, which is the language of the heart, which is love.”