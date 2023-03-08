Prince Harry not making any personal attack at royal family was a relief: Expert

Prince Harry’s therapy session with Dr Gabor Mate revealed a lot about the Duke but what it failed to explain was why he is so “destructive” while attacking his own family.

During the Duke of Sussex’s 90 minute live-streamed Q&A session with the trauma expert, he was diagnosed with ADD, PTSD, anxiety and depression.

Speaking to The Express, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said that the father-of-two was very cautious of what he was saying during the interview despite previously attacking the Royal family.

"It showed Harry as more cautious, there was plenty of background about the royals who don’t hug, that Harry was different and there was a mention of his 'broken home', but no personal attacks on senior royals which was a relief," the expert said.

However, Richard said that one thing that was not explained during the interview was why Harry was “so destructive” when he talks about his family on public forums.

"Harry says he doesn’t see himself as a victim. He obviously relies on therapy a good deal,” the royal commentator said.

"What was not explained is why he is so destructive when it comes to discussing his family in public, yet claims his memoir is 'an act of service'. To whom, one wonders? Recent polls in the US have shown a seismic drop in support for the Sussexes,” he added.

"It struck me as a master-pupil session. He was obviously in awe of Dr Maté, although I was perturbed to learn that the latter relies on The Crown for his understanding of the Royal Family," he shared.