Wednesday Mar 08 2023
PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, opt to bat against Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (left) and Peshawar Zalmi Captain Babar Azam before the ninth match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on February 20, 2023. — PSL
Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to bat first against Quetta Gladiators during the 25th fixture of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) being played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi today.

Zalmi, with eight points, are currently in the fourth spot on the league table. Meanwhile, the Gladiators with only two wins under their belt are at the bottom of the points table.

The match is crucial for both sides as Zalmi's win will confirm its spot in the playoffs. However, the Gladiators need to win if they are to stay in the race for the playoffs.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Dwaine Pretorius, Iftikhar Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Nuwan Thushara, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Rovman Powell, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Aamer Jamal, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Richard Gleeson, Peter Hatzoglou, Sufyan Muqeem, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Usman Qadir, Jimmy Neesham, Haris Sohail

More to follow...

