Neymar set for ankle surgery in Qatar led by UK specialist

A general view of the Aspetar Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital in Doha on March 7, 2023, where Paris Saint-Germain´s Brazilain forward Neymar is expected to undergo surgery on his injured ankle. AFP/File

DOHA: The Aspetar hospital announced that surgery on the injured ankle of Brazilian footballer Neymar, a star player for Paris Saint-Germain, will be conducted in Qatar under the supervision of a prominent British specialist.



The hospital confirmed that James Calder will be leading the surgery at the sports medicine clinic.

"Aspetar’s expert ankle surgeon, Professor Pieter D’Hooghe and renowned ankle surgeon Professor James Calder from London, will perform the surgery," the clinic said in a statement.

The 31-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward was previously treated at Aspetar, with Calder involved, in January 2019.

Neymar is expected to miss up to four months of action, almost certainly ruling him out for the rest of the season.

"I’ll come back stronger," Neymar, who has scored 18 goals in all competitions for PSG this season, said on Twitter.