 
sports
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
AFP

Neymar set for ankle surgery in Qatar led by UK specialist

By
AFP

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

A general view of the Aspetar Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital in Doha on March 7, 2023, where Paris Saint-Germain´s Brazilain forward Neymar is expected to undergo surgery on his injured ankle. AFP/File
A general view of the Aspetar Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital in Doha on March 7, 2023, where Paris Saint-Germain´s Brazilain forward Neymar is expected to undergo surgery on his injured ankle. AFP/File

DOHA: The Aspetar hospital announced that surgery on the injured ankle of Brazilian footballer Neymar, a star player for Paris Saint-Germain, will be conducted in Qatar under the supervision of a prominent British specialist. 

The hospital confirmed that James Calder will be leading the surgery at the sports medicine clinic.

"Aspetar’s expert ankle surgeon, Professor Pieter D’Hooghe and renowned ankle surgeon Professor James Calder from London, will perform the surgery," the clinic said in a statement.

The 31-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward was previously treated at Aspetar, with Calder involved, in January 2019.

Neymar is expected to miss up to four months of action, almost certainly ruling him out for the rest of the season.

"I’ll come back stronger," Neymar, who has scored 18 goals in all competitions for PSG this season, said on Twitter.

More From Sports:

Mbappe leads PSG's charge against Bayern Munich in Champions League

Mbappe leads PSG's charge against Bayern Munich in Champions League
PSL 2023 points table: Latest situation after QG vs PZ clash

PSL 2023 points table: Latest situation after QG vs PZ clash
QG vs PZ: Jason Roy sets new high score in PSL

QG vs PZ: Jason Roy sets new high score in PSL
PCB likely to appoint Yousuf as interim head coach as deal with Mickey Arthur takes time

PCB likely to appoint Yousuf as interim head coach as deal with Mickey Arthur takes time

PSL 2023: Sune Luus replaces Laura Wolvaardt for remaining Women’s League exhibition matches

PSL 2023: Sune Luus replaces Laura Wolvaardt for remaining Women’s League exhibition matches
First PSL century: Babar Azam's dream comes true

First PSL century: Babar Azam's dream comes true
PSL 2023: Babar Azam achieves another feat

PSL 2023: Babar Azam achieves another feat
PZ vs QG: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub smash second-highest partnership

PZ vs QG: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub smash second-highest partnership
PSL 2023: Here's what Zaman Khan thinks about playing for Lahore Qalandars

PSL 2023: Here's what Zaman Khan thinks about playing for Lahore Qalandars

Pakistan’s Omar Khalid makes impressive debut in Qatar Open

Pakistan’s Omar Khalid makes impressive debut in Qatar Open
PSL 2023: Super Women trump Amazons in first exhibition match

PSL 2023: Super Women trump Amazons in first exhibition match
PSL 2023: Jason Roy's quick ton powers Quetta Gladiators to victory over Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2023: Jason Roy's quick ton powers Quetta Gladiators to victory over Peshawar Zalmi