BLACKPINK wins over soccer legend Neymar with 'Pink Venom'

Neymar da Silva Santos appears to have been taken aback by BLACKPINK’s new release and has even given a shoutout for the group's latest music video (MV) of Pink Venom.

The Brazilian soccer star took to twitter and gave a shoutout, writing, "Gostei Dessa (I like it)".

According to reputable sources, this is the fastest track by a female artist in YouTube's history.

To add to the celebrations, the music video has even surpassed the 100 million mark, an achievement in just over 24 hours.



According to the announcement made by World Music Awards, the popular South Korean girl quartet even rests at No.1 on the US iTunes charts, for the second time in a row.