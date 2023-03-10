Pakistan accedes to 'Apostille Convention' on foreign public documents

A representational image of a person attesting papers. — Reuters/File

Foreign public documents authenticated by Apostille can be presented to authorities directly.

Pakistan to accept Foreign Apostille Certificates from March 9.

Process of issuance of Apostille Certificates to commence in few months.

The government of Pakistan has acceded to the Hague Convention Abolishing the Requirement of Legalization for Foreign Public Documents (Apostille Convention) of 1961, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Thursday.



According to the statement, the convention shortens the public document authentication process to a single formality which is the issuance of an authentication certificate called ‘Apostille’ by the designated authority of the country where the document was issued.



"Thus, foreign public documents authenticated by Apostille can be directly presented to the authorities concerned without any other attestation requirement," it added.

In line with the obligations as contracting state of the Convention, authorities concerned in Pakistan will now accept the Foreign Apostille Certificates issued by the members/contracting states of the convention from the date of entry into force which is March 9, without any requirement of attestation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or Pakistan Missions abroad.

The Foreign Office also said that the process of issuance of ‘Apostille Certificates’ by Pakistan will also commence in a few months upon completion of necessary legislation and other requirements.

"Normal Attestation Services will continue as usual at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Camp Offices and Pakistan Missions abroad," it said.



The purpose of the convention is to abolish the traditional requirement of legalisation, replacing the often long and costly legalisation process with the issuance of a single Apostille certificate by a Competent Authority in the place where the document originated.