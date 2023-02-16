 
pakistan
Thursday Feb 16 2023
Pakistan rubbishes reports of arms supply to Ukraine

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Ukrainian servicemen are seen next to a destroyed armoured vehicle, which they said belongs to the Russian army, outside Kharkiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. — Reuters
  • FO spox says reporting about supply of arms to Ukraine inaccurate.
  • "Pakistan maintains policy of non-interference in military conflicts."
  • Tens of thousands of people killed in Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has rubbished claims that Pakistan has turned back on its neutral stance and is sending arms to Ukraine for the nation's ongoing war against Russia.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, pulverised Ukrainian cities, destabilised the global economy, and uprooted millions from their homes.

Showing the scale of disruption, Germany said 1.1 million people arrived from Ukraine in 2022, exceeding its unprecedented migrant influx of 2015-16.

In her weekly press conference, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch termed the reporting on Pakistan's supply of arms to Ukraine inaccurate.

"The reporting about supply of defence items by Pakistan to Ukraine is not accurate," she categorically said, rejecting the claims.

"Pakistan maintains a policy of non-interference in military conflicts. Pakistan only exports defence stores to other states based on strong End Use and none re-transfer assurances. And this is the case of Pakistan’s position in the Ukraine-Russia conflict," she added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's army has received vast amounts of aid. The United States alone has committed $27.4 billion since the conflict began.

Russia calls the invasion a "special military operation" against security threats and has cast deliveries of heavy weapons to Ukraine as proof that the West is escalating the war.

Kyiv and its allies call Russia's actions a land grab.

More to follow...

