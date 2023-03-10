 
Friday Mar 10 2023
SDSports Desk

PSL 2023: Babar Azam's latest milestone

SDSports Desk

Friday Mar 10, 2023

Peshawar Zalmi Captain Babar Azam during the 27th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on March 10, 2023. — Twitter/@thePSLt20
During the 27th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Peshawar Zalmi's skipper Babar Azam seemed to be in his best form as the right-handed batter smashed another fifty.

The Zalmi captain brought up his fourth fifty in the match against Multan Sultans today. 

Babar scored 50 in merely 24 balls, which is now the fastest of his T20 career.

The right-handed batter scored 73 off 39 balls to help Zalmi score 242-6 in 20 overs. It was also his 83rd 50+ score in T20s.

For his excellent performance — that too with an improved strike rate — the national side captain was lauded on Twitter.

Zalmi's openers — Babar and Saim Ayub — set the perfect tone for their team to set another big total.

They both scored 134 runs together to help Zalmi post 242-6 in 20 overs which is also now the second-highest total in this year's PSL.

The skipper scored a fifty with an improved strike rate whereas Saim once again dominated from the front. Babar scored 73 runs including nine boundaries and two maximums whereas Saim made 58 off 33.

Mohammad Haris, Peshawar's wicket-keeper batter, scored a quick 35 off 11 balls to contribute crucial runs to the team's big total. In the end, Tom Kohler-Cadmore played a firepower knock of 38 off 18 balls. 

