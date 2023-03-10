 
sports
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
SDSports Desk

PSL 2023: Everything you need to know about PZ vs MS match today

By
SDSports Desk

Friday Mar 10, 2023

Multan Sultan Captain Mohammad Rizwan hits a shot as a Peshawar Zalmi wicketkeeper looks on during the fifth match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on February 17, 2023. — PSL
Multan Sultan Captain Mohammad Rizwan hits a shot as a Peshawar Zalmi wicketkeeper looks on during the fifth match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on February 17, 2023. — PSL

Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi will face Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans in the 27th match of the ongoing season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi today (Friday).

The side that wins today’s clash will book their spot in the playoffs of the tournament since both are currently tied on eight points after as many matches. The Sultans rank at number three on the league table due to a higher run rate.

Despite a good start to the tournament, Sultans went off track and will bee seeking a win to get their campaign back on track after three straight defeats.

On the other hand, Zalmi also lost their last match and will be looking to make a comeback in today’s clash.

PSL 2023: Everything you need to know about PZ vs MS match today

It must be noted that Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United have already qualified for the playoffs of the tournament.

The closing ceremony and final will be played on March 19 in Lahore, which will also host play-offs.

The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120m, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48m.

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), David Miller, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosain, Mohammad Ilyas, Tim David, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Usman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi, Kieron Pollard, Ammad Butt, Carlos Brathwaite, IzharulHaq Naveed.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Rovman Powell, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Aamer Jamal, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Richard Gleeson, Sufyan Muqeem, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Usman Qadir, Jimmy Neesham, Haris Sohail

Remaining PSL 8 schedule

March 10: Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 2, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 11: Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 3, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 12: Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium

March 15: Qualifier (1 v 2), Gaddafi Stadium

March 16: Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), Gaddafi Stadium

March 17: Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), Gaddafi Stadium

March 19: Final, Gaddafi Stadium

More From Sports:

Ind vs Aus: Usman Khawaja shatters Indian dream of whitewashing Australia in Test series

Ind vs Aus: Usman Khawaja shatters Indian dream of whitewashing Australia in Test series
PSL 2023: Shadab Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tim David, Shan Masood fined by PCB

PSL 2023: Shadab Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tim David, Shan Masood fined by PCB
Shaheen Afridi likely to lead Pakistan during Afghanistan T20I series

Shaheen Afridi likely to lead Pakistan during Afghanistan T20I series
Inter Miami seek to continue unbeaten streak in New York City clash

Inter Miami seek to continue unbeaten streak in New York City clash
Sri Lanka make good start with 355 runs in New Zealand Test

Sri Lanka make good start with 355 runs in New Zealand Test
Raducanu and Wawrinka make robust starts at Indian Wells

Raducanu and Wawrinka make robust starts at Indian Wells
World's second highest pay for Canada's women soccer team

World's second highest pay for Canada's women soccer team
PSL 2023 points table: Latest situation after LQ vs IU clash

PSL 2023 points table: Latest situation after LQ vs IU clash
PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars set new record after beating Islamabad United

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars set new record after beating Islamabad United
Danni Wyatt vows to inspire young cricket enthusiasts in Pakistan

Danni Wyatt vows to inspire young cricket enthusiasts in Pakistan
PSL 2023: Islamabad United suffer major blow as Azam Khan sustains injury

PSL 2023: Islamabad United suffer major blow as Azam Khan sustains injury
PSL 2023: Sarafaz Ahmed reacts to Muhammad Nawaz's captaincy in PZ vs QG clash

PSL 2023: Sarafaz Ahmed reacts to Muhammad Nawaz's captaincy in PZ vs QG clash