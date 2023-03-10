 
J-Hope from BTS writes letter to fans after first win

The win was for his new track On The Street
K-pop group BTS’ J-Hope wrote a touching letter for his fans after earning his first win at the music show M Countdown. The win was for his new track On The Street which is a collaboration with American rapper J. Cole.

The song is a tribute to his fans and his long journey as a dancer and artist, and his future with them as well. Following the win, he uploaded a behind the scenes picture of himself from the shoot with a short letter for his fans.

“I’m deeply moved.. I’m also proud that it feels like it’s really become a present to all of you..

Thank you for always trusting me and listening, and I will continuously research and study to make even greater music that you can listen to

I love you!!

-your hope-.”

